Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson says his costar Brad Pitt has a “good” list and “s***” list of actors he will and won’t work with.

The pair star in the latest film by John Wick director David Leitch. It follows five assassins caught in interconnected missions aboard a speeding Japanese bullet train.

While promoting the film at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Taylor-Johnson was asked about working with the iconic actor.

“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” Taylor-Johnson told journalists, per Variety, at the festival, describing Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being”.

The Kick-Ass star continued: “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.

“You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘s***’ list.”

Bradd Pitt (left) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

During Bullet Train’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday (1 August), Taylor-Johnson detailed a gruesome injury he picked up on the set of the new action film.

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room,” the actor explained.

“The one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out,” he said.

Alongside Pitt and Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train features an ensemble cast which includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and the music artist Bad Bunny.

In her two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said that Pitt’s goofball energy is wasted in the “exceedingly smug” action comedy.

Bullet Train is in cinemas now.