A digitally remastered version of the 1977 film Abba: The Movie will be released in cinemas for two nights in May, to mark the Swedish pop group’s 50th anniversary.

Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros announced that the remastered documentary – originally filmed and shot by Lasse Hallström – “will take attendees on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme, and Abba were international pop royalty”.

Exclusive screenings will be held on 12 and 14 May at 450 cinemas across the US and Canada.

Shot in a mockumentary style, the film follows a country radio disc jockey as he struggles to land an interview with the band, whose bodyguard blocks his every attempt.

It takes a rare look at all of the group’s four members, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Agnetha Fältskog, at the height of their popularity.

The film also includes backstage footage and full-length performances of their greatest hits “Dancing Queen” and “Name Of The Game”.

“This will be such a fun event for fans to come together and experience Abba on the big screen for the first time since the 1977 release,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar’s SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions.

“We hope everyone will dig deep into their closets to find vintage 1970s outfits to wear.”

Abba rose to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in April 1974 with their song “Waterloo”.

