Adam Driver fans are ecstatic after 65 trailer shows him fighting dinosaurs

The first trailer for the new sci-fi movie 65 has arrived – and Adam Driver fans are ecstatic.

The movie is set 65 million years in the past, and stars Driver as a spacecraft pilot named Mills who realises that he and a child, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), are the only two survivors of a crash on Earth.

Mills and Koa end up fighting dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures as they try to return home to their own planet.

In the trailer, Mills can be seen telling Koa: “You need to be quiet – and move. You and I are going to get home.”

People are very excited indeed. “Nobody talk to me about a single damn thing unless it’s about Adam Driver firing a very large gun at a Tyrannosaurus rex,” tweeted one fan.

“Dinosaurs, outer space, scruffy girldad Adam Driver in a Henley… they made this for me,” added another.

“I didn’t know how much I needed Adam Driver to fight a dinosaur,” wrote a third.

65, which is written and directed by A Quiet Place co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, will be released on 10 March 2023.

Driver, who rose to fame starring in Girls and BlacKkKlansman, can next be seen in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, which will air on Netflix on 30 December.

The pair previously collaborated on Baumbach’s 2018 drama Marriage Story.