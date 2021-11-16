Adam Driver says he’ll never return to Comic-Con: ‘I’m not anxious to go again’

Adam Driver has spoken about his one time visiting the. San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Driver said he went there to promote his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He explained to Norton that he “didn’t know the rules” for celebrities attending the event – such as being in disguise.

“I got in at the hotel at two in the morning … and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel,’” he said of the secrecy surrounding actors at the event.

“[They said] ‘If you want to go outside, put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.’”

Driver then went on to explain that it was pointless because Star Wars fans had gathered outside the hotel where they knew all the actors were staying anyway.

He continued:“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” he continued. “There was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”

He said Comic-Con seemed “nice” but that he was “not anxious to go again.”

When Norton asked him if he would ever go again, Driver said candidly, “No”, to audience laugher.

You can see the clip here:

Adam Driver on Graham Norton

Driver will next appear in House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga.

House of Gucci is scheduled for release in the US and the UK on 24 November and 26 November, respectively, with this year marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of the fashion business.