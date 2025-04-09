It Ends With Us actor says he’s ‘surprised’ by Blake Lively’s ‘nearly nude’ claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Mondschein, who played a doctor in It Ends With Us, has said he was “surprised” by claims Blake Lively made in her legal action against director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

When Lively filed an amended lawsuit against Baldoni in February, one of her complaints was that he had cast his friend Mondschein to play the doctor for a scene in which she was depicted giving birth.

The legal complaint stated that Baldoni “introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor.”

It continued: “Ms Lively felt that the selection of Mr Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.”

In a new statement to Page Six, Mondschein said: “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit.

“Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

Adam Mondschein, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ( Getty )

Responding to the suggestion that Lively was “nearly nude,” Mondschein claims: “Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

He goes on to state that Lively “never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.”

As to whether another actor should have been cast, Mondschein wrote: “Ms Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online.

“Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.”

Mondschein added that he would be willing to testify if the lawsuit makes it to trial, saying: “If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords. In particular, by noting that Ms Lively was not ‘nearly nude’ in the scene we shot together.”

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial starting March 9, 2026.

Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and a campaign to “destroy” her reputation following the release of the film, which was based on a novel by Colleen Hoover.

Baldoni is also suing The New York Times for $250m over their reporting of the case, and he is countersuing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for allegedly attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.