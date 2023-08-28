Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adam Sandler has shared a heartwarming tribute to his Happy Gilmore co-star Bob Barker, who died over the weekend.

Barker died of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles on Saturday morning (26 August). He was 99.

Tributes have flooded in following news of Barker’s death, with Sandler being the latest celebrity to remember the late TV presenter.

Barker retired in 2007 after hosting the hit CBS game show The Price is Right since 1972.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet, funny guy to hang out with," Sandler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me.

“He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!’

The Uncut Gems star, 56, accompanied his post with photographs of him and Barker together.

Barker starred in Sandler’s 1996 golfing comedy Happy Gilmore as himself, appearing in the film when he was paired with Sandler’s character in the Pepsi Pro-Am tournament.

Tensions between the two characters come to a head during the tournament when the duo fall to the bottom of the standings, leading Barker’s trademark likability to slip.

The two get into a brawl on the golf course, with Barker announcing: “I don’t want a piece of you. I want the whole thing.”

Gilmore appears to get the better of Barker with a tackle that sends them both tumbling down the hill.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It’s at this point that Sandler utters the film’s most iconic line, a spin on Barker’s Price is Right catchphrase: “The price is wrong, b****.”

Barker, however, springs up out of nowhere to kick Gilmore in the face, restarting the fight, which ends with him saying: “Now you’ve had enough, b****.”

Happy Gilmore (Universal)

In 2015, Barker and Sandler stepped back into their much-loved characters for Comedy Central’s Night of Too Many Stars, which raised money to benefit autism programs.

The duo continued their fisticuffs, only this time in a hospital, using bedpans as weapons.

One year later, the same year Barker stepped down from presenting The Price is Right, Sandler participated in a CBS special celebrating Barker’s legendary career.

Game show host Bob Barker poses amongst a sea of prizes at the "Price is Right" 6,000th show taping on February 12, 2004 at the CBS Television Studio, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

The Click star recited a poem written in honour of the TV presenter.

During his career, Barker won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

Barker was also known for his support of animal rights causes. He donated $5m (£3.98m) to the anti-whaling Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, which named one of their ships after him.

In 2013, Barker donated $1m (£795,500) to move three captive elephants from the Toronto Zoo to a sanctuary in California.

Barker had said it was his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, who was behind his fight to help animals.

Gideon died of lung cancer in 1981 and he never remarried.

“She was ahead of her time. She really was,” said Barker of his late wife. “She stopped wearing fur coats before anyone was stopping. She became a vegetarian before people were becoming vegetarian. And I gradually did the same thing with her.”