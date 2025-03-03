Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adrien Brody drew the ire of Oscars 2025 viewers while accepting the award for Best Actor.

The American actor, 51, won the award for his lead performance in Brady Corbet’s period epic The Brutalist. The win was Brody’s second in the category, having previously become the youngest-ever Best Actor winner when he won for The Pianist in 2003.

As he walked on stage to accept the award, Brody was seen spitting out chewing gum and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.

His lengthy speech saw the actor tell the Oscar showrunners to “turn the music off”, before he continued speaking for a while longer. “I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will will be brief,” he said.

On social media, viewers took aim at Brody’s conduct and his over-long acceptance speech.

“Adrien Brody’s speech is gonna have an intermission,” one person joked.

“We as a nation must agree to never honour Adrien Brody’s acting abilities again,” quipped another.

Adrien Brody at the 2025 Oscars ( REUTERS )

“Adrien Brody managed to say so much and also nothing at all,” someone else wrote, while another viewer complained: “Sorry Adrien Brody but you should have enough perspective to know that you need to wrap it up – this is so self-indulgent.”

Several viewers joked that Brody’s speech was “longer than The Brutalist”.

In his speech, Brody spoke about his own life story, and called out racism and antisemitism.

“Thank you got for this blessed life,” Brody said as he took the podium. “If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I felt from this world and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation.

“I feel so fortunate,” he continued. “Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.”

Elsewhere on the night, Sean Baker’s sex worker dramedy Anora was the big winner, taking home prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress (for Mikey Madison).

You can keep up to date with the latest Oscar developments here.