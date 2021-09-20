Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead Los Angeles at the age of 55, according to reports.

Representatives have confirmed news of his death to TMZ and The Wrap. Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital, though The Independent was unable to verify this.

Johnson was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal in the cult buddy comedy Friday, which was written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.

Johnson also starred in Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society and House Party, and performed as a standup comedian.

His career received a big break in 1990 when he was cast in hit comedy House Party and as a result started performing standup around Los Angeles.

Another of his most prominent roles was in cult comedy The Players Club, which was directed by his Friday co-star, Ice Cube. The Players Club also stars a number of other prominent stars who have recently passed including Bernie Mac, Charlie Murphy, Tiny Lister and Michael Clarke Duncan.

Johnson also made several appearances in music videos, most prominently in Dr Dre’s “Dre Day” as a parody of Eazy-E.

His father was also a notable movie stuntman and co-founded the Black Stuntman’s Association.

A number of tributes have poured in from the entertainment world. Music producer, Swiff D tweeted that Johnson was: “Hands down one of the funniest dudes ever” whilst DJ First Class posted: “Damn, rest easy AJ “Ezel” Johnson,” alongside a photo of the actor.

No cause of death has been confirmed.

More to follow...