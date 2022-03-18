Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the original Godzilla, has died at the age of 87.

Takarada’s death was announced by Toho Studios, the production company responsible for the seminal 1954 monster movie.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

In Godzilla, Takarada played Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a boat.

On Twitter, Toho Studios wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada.

“May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”

Japanese film actor Akira Takarada (AFP via Getty Images)

Takarada also featured in several other films in the Godzilla series, including the US re-release Godzilla, King of the Monsters, 1964’s Mothra vs Godzilla, 1992’s Godzilla vs Mothra and 2004’s Godzilla: Final Wars.

He filmed scenes for the 2014 US remake Godzilla, which were ultimately cut from the final film. He is still featured in the movie’s credits.

The actor also appeared in a number of other projects, including several monster movies such as King Kong Escapes and Invasion of Astro-Monster.

For the Japanese dub of the hit Disney animation Aladdin, Takarada provided the voice of Jafar.