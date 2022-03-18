Akira Takarada death: Japanese actor and Godzilla star dies aged 87
Actor appeared in several sequels after his starring role in the 1954 original monster movie
Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the original Godzilla, has died at the age of 87.
Takarada’s death was announced by Toho Studios, the production company responsible for the seminal 1954 monster movie.
No cause of death has been disclosed.
In Godzilla, Takarada played Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a boat.
On Twitter, Toho Studios wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada.
“May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”
Takarada also featured in several other films in the Godzilla series, including the US re-release Godzilla, King of the Monsters, 1964’s Mothra vs Godzilla, 1992’s Godzilla vs Mothra and 2004’s Godzilla: Final Wars.
He filmed scenes for the 2014 US remake Godzilla, which were ultimately cut from the final film. He is still featured in the movie’s credits.
The actor also appeared in a number of other projects, including several monster movies such as King Kong Escapes and Invasion of Astro-Monster.
For the Japanese dub of the hit Disney animation Aladdin, Takarada provided the voice of Jafar.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies