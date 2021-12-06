Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account with Rust shooting updates after tell-all interview

Ellie Harrison
Monday 06 December 2021 09:26
Alec Baldwin ‘couldn’t give a s***’ if career is over after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his Twitter accounts, days after his tell-all interview on ABC in which he talked about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

In the interview, which aired on 2 December, Baldwin asserted that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun that killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

As of Sunday evening (5 December), Baldwin’s verified @alecbaldwin account no longer exists on the platform.

The actor had used that account, which existed before the shooting happened, to issue updates about the incident.

On 22 October, he had tweeted: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

The actor’s @alecbaldwin__ Twitter account, also verified, is still live, but the last tweet on it is from 19 October, two days before the shooting.

Other Twitter accounts associated with Baldwin have been set to more restrictive settings, with the profile of his foundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) and his wife’s account (@HilariaBaldwin) only allowing access to approved followers.

For the ABC News special Alec Baldwin: Unscripted, the actor spoke to the network’s anchor George Stephanopoulos, who trailed the encounter by saying: “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC over the years but this was the most intense I’ve ever experienced.

“[It was] so raw – as you can imagine, he’s devastated. He was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question.”

Visibly emotional throughout and often breaking down in tears, Baldwin discussed the incident in detail, as well as its agonising aftermath and the personal toll the ordeal has taken on him.

Read the five key takeaways from the programme here.

