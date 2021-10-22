Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s husband says Alec Baldwin has been “very supportive” in the wake of the fatal prop gun incident in which Hutchins died.

Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the Western Rust and killed the cinematographer, officials have said. Baldwin has expressed his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins”.

“I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive,” Matthew Hutchins, the cinematographer’s husband, told the Daily Mail.

Matthew Hutchins also told Insider: “I don't think there are words to communicate the situation” and that “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate”.

Director Joel Souza was also shot and wounded during the incident on Thursday near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin on Friday said in a statement published on social media: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

A spokesperson for Baldwin told The Associated Press there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Santa Fe County Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was discharged and how. No immediate charges were filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report