Hilaria Baldwin has condemned the paparazzi for harassing her family following the fatal Rust on-set shooting.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when Alec Baldwin, Hilaria’s husband, discharged a firearm being used as a prop on the set of Rust.

Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, died after being flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting and was later released from a hospital.

Hilaria Baldwin, a 37-year-old yoga instructor and podcaster, has now revealed that the paparazzi have been taking her photos “through the trees of the property” at which she is staying.

They have also allegedly been chasing her family around in cars.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (2 November) about a missing cat, Baldwin thanked those who helped her find the lost pet, but wouldn’t name them out of fear the paparazzi would “harass” them too.

“I won’t mention you because the paparazzi and tabloid media are calling every single connection to us, and I don’t want you to be harassed too, in their frenzy to make more money,” she wrote.

“As I write this, there are people, taking my picture, through the trees of the property we are staying at,” she said.

“They have not respected our ask to have space, even after the interview we pulled over to do the other day. We have been chased around in cars — with our children,” she added.

“Several scary moments... this is dangerous. Please listen.”

Earlier this week, Alec Baldwin made his first comments in public since the shooting took place.

Baldwin told a reporter from Backgrid, a celebrity news agency, that he was told to not speak about the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins by Santa Fe’s sheriff department as it is an active investigation.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin said of Hutchins, a 42-year-old married mother of one who was killed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on 14 October.

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,” he said.

“I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an active investigation. A woman died. She was my friend, she was my friend,” he added.