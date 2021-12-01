Alec Baldwin ‘gives first TV interview’ since fatal Rust shooting

It’ll mark the first time the actor has spoken at length about the incident

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 01 December 2021 09:32
Comments
Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Alec Baldwin has reportedly given his first interview since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The actor, who fired the fatal shot from what he believed was a safe “cold gun”, spoke to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday (30 November), according to CNN Business.

It is unknown when ABC News intend to air the interview, which allegedly took place five weeks after the 21 October incident that also injured film director Joel Souza.

The shooting is currently under investigation, with a new search warrant suggesting how live bullets may have ended up on the film’s set.

Baldwin’s interview will be the first time the actor has spoken at length about the tragedy.

Recommended

Following Hutchins’s death, he said: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec Baldwin has reportedly talked at length about the shooting in a sit-down interview

(Getty Images)

The incident caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should be permanently replaced with rubber and airsoft guns instead.

Hollywood stars, including Rian Johnson, are stating that gunshot effects should be added in post-production.

The Independent has contacted ABC News and Baldwin for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in