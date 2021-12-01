Alec Baldwin ‘gives first TV interview’ since fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has reportedly given his first interview since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The actor, who fired the fatal shot from what he believed was a safe “cold gun”, spoke to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday (30 November), according to CNN Business.

It is unknown when ABC News intend to air the interview, which allegedly took place five weeks after the 21 October incident that also injured film director Joel Souza.

The shooting is currently under investigation, with a new search warrant suggesting how live bullets may have ended up on the film’s set.

Baldwin’s interview will be the first time the actor has spoken at length about the tragedy.

Following Hutchins’s death, he said: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec Baldwin has reportedly talked at length about the shooting in a sit-down interview (Getty Images)

The incident caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should be permanently replaced with rubber and airsoft guns instead.

Hollywood stars, including Rian Johnson, are stating that gunshot effects should be added in post-production.

The Independent has contacted ABC News and Baldwin for comment.