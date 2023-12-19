Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alec Baldwin was involved in an angry encounter with pro-Palestine protesters in New York after being asked if he “condemned Israel”.

The actor was also goaded over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, which occurred in 2021.

Footage of the moment shared on social media showed the Hollywood star, 65, telling one person to “shut the f*** up” when they questioned his views about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“You work in Hollywood, so do you condemn Israel?” one protester asked the Departed actor, to which he replied: “Because I’m in Hollywood? You’ve already made your mind up.”

Growing increasingly irate, Baldwin added: “You ask stupid questions. Ask me smart questions.”

Later, he could be heard telling the protesters he “wants peace for Gaza”.

The actor was eventually led away from the march in Manhattan, which was held by the organisation Within Our Lifetime, by police. However, a crowd of people followed Baldwin, and one could be heard making remarks about the fatal shooting that Baldwin was involved in.

When the actor said he wanted “peace for Gaza”, one demonstrator replied: “You did kill someone though, right?”

Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged a real bullet while they were filming the Western movie.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin in April, but in October, it was reported that New Mexico prosecutors intended to recharge the actor with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin has consistently denied pulling the trigger on the prop weapon.

The filming of Rust resumed this year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.

Alec Baldwin was taunted by protesters over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting (X)

In June, Matthew settled a wrongful death suit between Baldwin and the Rust producers.

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” he said after the settlement.

The pro-Palestine march in Manhattan comes after residents in Gaza remained under a communications blackout for a fourth straight day, which has been the longest outage since the conflict with Israel ignited following Hamas’ attack of 7 October.

Around three-quarters of the territory’s 2.3 million people have been displaced.