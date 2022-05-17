Rust producer Anjul Nigam has revealed that he’s “confident” they’ll be able to finish the film, after the investigation into the fatal on set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins concludes.

Santa Fe County sheriff’s office is currently looking into Hutchins’ October 2021 death, which resulted after she was shot by a gun operated by Alec Baldwin while filming the western movie.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off without his pulling the trigger.

Despite the incident, speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nijam said: “We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie.”

“Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy,” added Nigam. “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Nigam and fellow Rust producer Baldwin are this month bringing a brand new film to Cannes and launching a new production banner, called Persona Entertainment.

The pair have financed a thriller by writer-director Benjamin Tomson called False Awakening, which will star Baldwin. The movie will start filming this summer and also feature Nigam – who has previously appeared in Grey’s Anatomy – on screen.

Last week, Baldwin wrote on Instagram about the pair’s latest project.

“I have enjoyed producing with Anjul Nigam for a few years now,” said Baldwin. “He brings to the table the rare combination of skills that move the process forward and results in something I am proud to be a part of.”

Last month New Mexico workplace safety regulators issued the maximum possible fine against the producers of Rust after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Hutchins.

An investigation has found that the production company, Rust Movie Productions, knew safety procedures were not being followed during the filming of the western.