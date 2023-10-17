Alec Baldwin expected to be recharged with manslaughter for fatal Rust shooting

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Mexico prosecutors reportedly intend to recharge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting on the Rust film set.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged a real bullet while they were filming the Western movie.

Baldwin has consistently denied pulling the trigger on the prop weapon.

“The forensic testing of the gun concluded with certainty that the trigger of the gun had to have been pulled for the gun to go off,” one of the prosecutors, Kari T Morrissey, said in an interview on Tuesday (17 October), according to The New York Times.

“We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed,” Morrissey added.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement. “We will answer any charges in court.”

More to follow