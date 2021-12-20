Alec and Hilaria Baldwin pulled over by police in the Hamptons
Encounter with authorities comes two days after a search warrant was issued for actor’s phone
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were pulled over by police in the Hamptons on Saturday (18 December).
Photographs emerged over the weekend of Baldwin waiting inside their car while Hilaria spoke with an East Hamptons Police officer on the side of the road, before taking out her phone and displaying the screen.
According to reports, she spoke with the officer briefly before returning to the vehicle. It is not yet clear why the couple were pulled over.
The Independent has contacted representatives for the Baldwins and the East Hamptons police for comment.
Last week, authorities in the US issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins.
It is believed there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the case during which a prop gun went off, fatally injuring the cinematographer on the Rust film set in New Mexico.
Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.
Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.
The actor recently gave his first interview since the incident. Read about the main talking points from the broadcast here.
