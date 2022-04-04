Alexander Skarsgård has revealed he “nearly ran over” Greta Thunberg with his bike during a protest.

The actor narrowly missed her whilst cycling to an interview as the 19-year-old climate activist was protesting in Stockholm, Sweden.

Skarsgård told The Times in a new interview: “I nearly ran over Greta Thunberg. She’s how we sell our country now.” Both of them are Swedish.

He then added: “And I almost hit her with my bike. Greta is like a modern-day Viking and, like Greta, the Vikings refused to fly.”

Thunberg has become known for her climate activism and began protesting in 2018. She quickly gained recognition for demanding global leaders take immediate action to tackle the climate crisis.

Skarsgård’s credits include True Blood, Big Little Lies and Succession.

He is set to play Prince Amleth in his latest film, The Northman. Skarsgård’s character is a Viking who raids Slavic villages.

The Northman, directed by The Witch and The Lighthouse’s Robert Eggers, will be released on 15 April.