Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has slammed local news reports of her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, criticised a Pink Villa USA report that claimed she planned her pregnancy in a way that wouldn’t affect her filming commitments.

The report also stated that the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is currently in the UK and her husband “might go” and “bring his wife home”.

Expressing disappointment over the coverage, Bhatt wrote on Instagram: “We still live in some people’s heads. We still live in [a] patriarchal world.

“FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel!

“I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready.”

(Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Along with her comments, Bhatt shared a screenshot of the Pink Villa report, which read: “Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home. Alia will be taking rest after she returns from her shoot. The reports also suggested that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn’t affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani before the end of July.”

Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy on Monday (27 June) via Instagram.

Sharing photographs of her and Kapoor at an ultrasound appointment, the Dear Zindagi star wrote: “Our baby... coming soon.”

Bhat and Kapoor got married in April 2022. They had been dating since 2017.