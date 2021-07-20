Alicia Silverstone and son Bear recreate iconic Cher Horowitz moment from Clueless
‘Today marks 26 years since Clueless premiered!’ the actor wrote in an Instagram post
Alicia Silverstone and son Bear recreate Cher Horowitz moment from Clueless
Alicia Silverstone has recreated another iconic scene from the 1995 teen film Clueless with her 10-year-old son Bear.
The 44-year-old actor re-enacted a scene for the film’s 26th anniversary, in which her character Cher and her dad have a light-hearted argument about her outfit.
The mother-son duo dressed up for the scene, with the actor wearing a cream-shaded silk dress and her son in a suit and glasses.
“What the hell is that,” her son says, acting out the line. Alicia, like Cher, replies: “A dress.”
Bear responds: “Says who?” to which she answers, “Calvin Klein!”
Her “dad” ends the scene, commenting: “It looks like underwear.”
Silverstone released the video on Instagram with the caption: “What’s up daddy?! 😂 Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!”
Last month, The Crush actor posted another video wearing the yellow blazer she wore in the original film Clueless, and re-enacted the scene where she pushes away a teenage boy (acted by her son) with the expression “Ugh! As if.”
It was the first video posted by the actor on TikTok.
