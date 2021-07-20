Alicia Silverstone has recreated another iconic scene from the 1995 teen film Clueless with her 10-year-old son Bear.

The 44-year-old actor re-enacted a scene for the film’s 26th anniversary, in which her character Cher and her dad have a light-hearted argument about her outfit.

The mother-son duo dressed up for the scene, with the actor wearing a cream-shaded silk dress and her son in a suit and glasses.

“What the hell is that,” her son says, acting out the line. Alicia, like Cher, replies: “A dress.”

Bear responds: “Says who?” to which she answers, “Calvin Klein!”

Her “dad” ends the scene, commenting: “It looks like underwear.”

Silverstone released the video on Instagram with the caption: “What’s up daddy?! 😂 Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!”

Last month, The Crush actor posted another video wearing the yellow blazer she wore in the original film Clueless, and re-enacted the scene where she pushes away a teenage boy (acted by her son) with the expression “Ugh! As if.”

It was the first video posted by the actor on TikTok.