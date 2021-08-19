Neill Blomkamp has provided an update on the status of Alien 5, which he has long been attached to direct.

Blomkamp’s film, which would have been a sequel to James Cameron’s 1988 sequel Aliens, was put on “temporary hold” at the request of Alien director Ridley Scott.

In 2017, Ellen Ripley star Sigourney Weaver, said: “Ridley asked Neill not to make our Alien ‘til after Prometheus 2; he wanted his movie to shoot and be released first.”

Now, in an interview with The Independent, Blomkamp has revealed the film is officially not happening.

“My assumption is that it’s completely dead,” the District 9 director said.

Reflecting on the situation, Blomkamp continued: “It was a case of both projects were moving forward at Fox simultaneously and one of them was picked. Fox just clearly doesn’t want it. I haven’t had anything to do with that for years.”

He had nothing but nice words to say about Weaver.

“Sigourney was unbelievably supportive and amazing,” he said. “I have nothing bu the best things to say about Sigourney. I’m such a fan of hers on every level. She was always into the project.”

Sigourney Weaver was ‘always into’ Neil Blomkamp’s ideas for ‘Alien 5’ (Getty Images)

Blomkamp’s new film, Demonic, is released on 27 August. Check back here for our full interview with the director on Sunday (22 August).