Amanda Bynes’s lawyer has said the actor’s efforts to end her conservatorship are not inspired by Britney Spears’s recent legal battle.

Earlier this week, the Easy A star filed to end her conservatorship after nine years. A hearing is scheduled for 22 March.

The actor’s mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter in August 2013 after Bynes suffered mental health problems.

At Lynn’s request, the 35-year-old’s guardianship has been extended a number of times since, most recently in September for another two years.

In a statement issued to TMZ, the former child star’s lawyer David Esquibas clarified that his client’s decision to end her conservatorship was not inspired by Spears.

Amanda Bynes in ‘She's The Man’ (Rex Features/DreamWorks Pictures)

In November 2021, Spears successfully ended the conservatorship that had regulated her life and finances for almost 14 years.

Esquibas told the publication that Bynes had begun the process of terminating her conservatorship long before the #FreeBritney movement became prominent last year.

He called the timing of his client’s legal proceedings coincidental, claiming that Bynes has never mentioned Spears’s own legal battle in conversation.

Esquibas clarified that the actor’s parents support her efforts to terminate the conservatorship.

Bynes appearing in court in July 2013 (Getty Images)

In a previous statement shared with People, Esquibias said: “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

In 2018, the She’s the Man star said that she had been sober for four years with the help of her parents.

Speaking to Paper, Bynes said: “I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would.”

Bynes began her career as a child actor on kids’ channel Nickelodeon, where she starred in her own series The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002.

She went on to star in a number of high-profile teen movies, including Big Fat Liar, What A Girl Wants, Sidney White and Easy A.