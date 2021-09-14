Amanda Bynes’s conservatorship is extended for another two years

Amanda Bynes’s conservatorship has been extended until March 2023.

The former child star was initially placed under a temporary conservatorship in August 2013 after suffering a number of mental health and substance problems.

However, her mother Lynn, who is Bynes’s conservator, asked for the legal guardianship to be extended by a judge. It has been continued a number of times since.

On Monday (13 September), Us Weekly obtained legal documents showing that a judge had decided to extend the conservatorship for another two years.

It will be in place until 8 March 2023, with a review taking place in January 2023.

Bynes was first detained in July 2013 after she allegedly started a small fire in a stranger’s driveway. She was hospitalised for 72 hours, during which her parents filed for conservatorship.

In 2018, the She’s the Man star said that she had been sober for four years with the help of her parents.

Speaking to Paper, she said: “I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would.

“I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad.”

Bynes’s conservatorship shares similarities with that of Britney Spears, who has been involved in a lengthy legal battle to end her court-ordered guardianship.

Last week, Spears’s father Jamie filed a petition to end her conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years following the singer’s own public breakdown.