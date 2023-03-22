Amanda Bynes appears in video with fan days before being ‘placed on psychiatric hold’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reports have suggested that the former child star Amanda Bynes has been placed “on psychiatric hold” in California following a mental health episode.

The Independent has contacted Bynes’ representative for comment.

Just days before reports surfaced, Bynes was spotted walking in Hollywood when a fan approached her and filmed a TikTok as the pair walked together.

In the video, shared by user @kaitlynhotfox, the She’s The Man star is seen holding onto the TikToker’s arm as they walked. It was filmed on Friday (17 March).

“Amanda say, ‘What’s up?’” the TikToker said to the camera before Bynes, 36, responded, “What’s up?”

The fan told the camera that she had seen the actor walking the streets of Hollywood on St Patrick’s Day and “I had to say ‘What’s up?.’”

In the caption, the social media user claimed: “happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. Sometime ppl just sb [sic] to talk to.”

In the clip, Bynes has her hair in a bun on the top of her head and is wearing a black t-shirt.

The fan told the camera that she had seen the actor walking the streets of Hollywood on St Patrick’s Day (TikTok / @kaitlynhotfox)

After the video was uploaded, fans sent their support to the actor in the comments.

One person wrote: “I love Amanda Bynes with my whole heart and I am praying and rooting for her!!”

“I wish Amanda nothing but the very best. She is so so talented, and it’s sad to see her having a difficult time,” wrote another.

Others were concerned for Bynes’ safety. One person commented, asking the TikTok user: “How did she end up getting home? Did you help her?”

The user, Kaitlyn, replied: “She didn’t wanna go home.”

It was reported on Monday by NBC (20 March) that Bynes has been “put on psychiatric hold”.

The broadcaster reported that a “source close to the situation confirms to NBC News on March 20 that the 36-year-old actor is on a 72-hour hold”. The source reportedly said of Bynes: “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

The news comes almost one year after a judge terminated Bynes’ conservatorship after her petition to dissolve the arrangement was supported by her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.

The former child star had been in a personal conservatorship since 2013. Her conservatorship of the estate was terminated in 2017.

Amanda Bynes in 2011 (Getty Images)

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter,” Bynes said in a statement through her attorney, David Esquibias, on March 22, 2022.

“I am excited about my upcoming endeavours — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

In 2018, Bynes opened up about “drug misuse”, “depression” and being in a “dark” place in a 2018 interview with Papermagazine. She also spoke about how she “isolated” herself after the screening of her last film, Easy A, in 2010 and stepped back from acting because she disliked her appearance on screen.

"I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she said of the film.

After that, she summed her days up as being “stuck at home, getting high, watching TV and tweeting”.

The star said in 2018 that she had been “sober” since 2014.

