Amazon ‘in talks to buy MGM film studio for $9bn’

Amazon is reportedly considering purchasing the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studios, also known as MGM.

Variety reported on Tuesday that the companies were “weeks into negotiations”. MGM is the studio behind the James Bond film franchise, as well as other legacy titles such as the Rocky movies and Legally Blonde.

A possible asking price of about $9bn has reportedly been discussed.

The New York Times, which also reported on the potential deal, citing three people briefed on the matter, noted it was still “unclear how much Amazon might be willing to spend”.

The deal would mark Amazon’s biggest foray into entertainment so far, along with its in-house streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

