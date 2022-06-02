Amy Schumer and other celebrities react to the Depp-Heard verdict: ‘She will need her sisterhood’

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial verdict has divided Hollywood celebrities.

The trial where Depp sued his ex-wife for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, saw a victory for Depp and a partial win for Heard on the third day of jury deliberations.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

About an hour after the verdict, Amy Schumer showed her support for Heard by sharing a quote from feminist journalist and activist Gloria Steinem on Instagram.

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke,” the quote, which Schumer added in her caption, reads. “She will need her sisterhood.”

On the other hand, other celebrities like Pirates of The Caribbean star Greg Ellis and The Boys star Laurie Holden reacted in Depp’s favour.

“Today justice was served,” Holden wrote on Twitter. “The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter.”

Ellis added: “Plant your flag for Johnny Depp.”

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson showed her support for Depp by posting a photograph of him on Instagram with the caption: “Yesssss.”

Ashley Benson shows her support for Johnny Depp

(Ashley Benson/Instagram)

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain also reacted to the verdict by showing her disappointment.

“#MeToo is dead,” she wrote.

Actor Valerie Bertinelli wrote: “I really shouldn’t be wading into this but multiple accounts that I follow and respect (lawyers, journalists) don’t like this verdict, so it gives me great pause. But I’m confused because we saw her caught in multiple lies on the stand. Honest question, what am I missing?”

Former host of The View Sharon Osbourne shared her views about the verdict on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, saying: “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

Supporting no one, Bill & Ted star Alex Winter posted a photograph of his sleeping cat, writing: “I need a timeline cleanse.”

Actor Ricki Lake followed in his footsteps, writing: “Someone won!!!!!!!”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in