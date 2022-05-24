Amber Heard witness appears to give away Aquaman 2 spoilers during Johnny Depp trial testimony
Heard has claimed her role in superhero sequel was signifcantly cut down due to legal battle with Depp
A witness for Amber Heard in her trial with Johnny Depp may have given away spoilers for Aquaman 2.
Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£39.7m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, and allegedly making it difficult for him to land the kind of prominent Hollywood roles he used to.
Heard is countersuing Depp for $100m (£79.4m), accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.
Last week, Heard said that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was significantly cut down amid her legal battle with Depp.
“I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” she said. “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”
While describing character Mera’s “very pared-down” storyline in the new film, Heard was careful not to give away any spoilers for the film, which is scheduled for release in 2023.
However, further details may have been given away by one of her witnesses.
*Potential spoilers for Aquaman 2 below*
On Monday (23 May), entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold appeared in court, saying that Heard’s op-ed had had little impact on Depp’s career.
During her testimony, Arnold recalled the changes Heard allegedly told her had been made to the Aquaman 2 script.
“I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby,” she said.
While she stressed that she hadn’t read the script herself, she said that in the new version, Mera “ends up in the hospital early… and doesn’t really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up”.
“All the interactions with Momoa’s character, and certainly the action scenes, were taken out,” she said.
