Johnny Depp trial: Petition to axe Amber Heard from Aquaman sequel exceeds 4 million signatures

Heard has revealed producers ‘didn’t want to include’ her in sequel

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 17 May 2022 09:34
Amber Heard discusses Aquaman 2 role being cut down

A petition to get Amber Heard removed fromAquaman has racked up another million signatures.

In 2020, an online petition was started calling for the actor, who plays Mera in the DC franchise, to be dropped from the forthcoming sequel.

However, since Johnny Depp’s trial against her began last month, the petition began gaining further traction online. By 3 May, it had received three million signatures and, as of writing on 17 May, that number was now close to 4.5 million.

On Monday (16 May), Heard returned to the stand in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Heard for $50m (£40.9m) over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.

Depp alleges that Heard’s claims impacted his ability to work, despite the fact she didn’t name him.

Aquaman 2, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, completed shooting in January, and is set to be released in March 2023.

On Monday (16 May). Heard inadvertantly confirmed rumours that her situation with Depp had impacted her role in the film.

Speaking in court, the actor said: “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman'

(DC)

The Independent has contacted Heard’s representative and director James Wan for comment.

The petition was set up by fans who claim that Heard “has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” since the couple divorced in 2016.

The first Aquaman film, starring Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson, was released in 2018.

Follow live updates from the trial here.

