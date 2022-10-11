Jump to content

Amsterdam: David O Russell movie ‘to lose around $100 million’ in earnings

The production cost of ‘Amsterdam’ is reportedly financed by New Regency per its deal with 20th Century Studios

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 11 October 2022 09:36
Amsterdam trailer

David O Russell’s new film Amsterdam is projected to lose up $100m (£90.5m) in box office sales, according to reports.

The period drama is set in the Thirties and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

The cast includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

According to report by Deadline, the comedy film had a shot at opening to double of what it did this past weekend based on the star-studded cast.

However, it only earned around $6.5m (£5.8m) in 3,005 theatres, boosted by Imax and PLF ticket sales that accounted for more than a third of that number.

Overall, it totalled to a $10m (£9.05m) worldwide start.

The production cost of Amsterdam is reportedly financed by New Regency per its deal with 20th Century Studios. It costed them approximately $80m for this project.

As per Deadline’s Box Office editor Anthony D’Alessandro, the film’s production cost was too much, “even by pre-pandemic standards”.

Amsterdam

(© 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Based on a projected global gross of $35m (£31.6m) and an estimated $70m (£63.3) global P&A spend, Amsterdam could therefore end up losing around $100m in sales.

According to pre-release tracking, Amsterdam was predicted to open with earnings from $17m to $20m (£15.3m to £18.1m), but those projections were revised after the movie received negative reviews from critics.

In a three-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote that despite being stylish and packed with charming performances, Amsterdam is full of “manic plotting, self-indulgence, and a thickly laid-on, twee message about love and art”. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film scores just 33 per cent.

Amsterdam is Russell’s first film in seven years and follows on from previous successes such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

