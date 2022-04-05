Amy Schumer reveals she is still thinking about Oscars slap ‘every four thoughts’
The comedian was in her trailer when Will Smith hit Chris Rock
Amy Schumer revealed that she is still thinking about the Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock “every four thoughts”.
The comedian explained that she was having makeup applied to her legs in her trailer when the incident happened, and watched it on a live feed.
“The actual show was fun,” said Schumer, speaking at the executive luncheon in Denver for Jewish Family Service on Monday 4 April. “Ever since then, every four thoughts is still that Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars.”
Schumer was quick to bring up the Oscars during a Q&A session with fellow comedian Jaye McBride at the Denver Convention Center, and explained that she was close with Chris Rock and Questlove, who had to deal onstage with the fallout from the slap.
“I felt really bad for these two beautiful humans,” she said, referring to Rock and Questlove, adding that she’d been a fan of Smith “forever.”
“To see that, all of a sudden, ‘Daddy gets angry and hits you’... so sad,” she said.
Smith has since resigned from The Academy.
Schumer still appeared shocked by the incident.
McBride later asked Schumer who her favourite comedian was and she said she had to reconsider her answers to name her “favourite comedian that hasn’t sexually assaulted anyone.”
Dave Chappelle was one of the few who made the cut, though Schumer said she wished “he would evolve in some ways when it came to specific groups of women, trans women – and just women.”
Schumer also discussed her young son Gene at the event. “We are raising Gene to be a nice Jewish boy,” said Schumer. “We did get a Christmas tree, but... he’ll just think that Jesus was a nice guy.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies