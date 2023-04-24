Ana de Armas responds to Wonder Woman casting rumours

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ana De Armas has quashed reports that she is being lined up to become the new Wonder Woman.

The 34-year-old actor was asked if she was going to take over the superhero role, as Peter Safran and James Gunn envisage the future of the DC Universe.

“Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job,” the Blonde star told Wired in an interview. “I think she should keep doing that.”

In December 2022, after Safran and Gunn took over the DC Universe, Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled.

Gadot had tweeted that she was so excited to share the “next chapter” of Wonder Woman with her fans two days before it was announced that the project wouldn’t be going ahead.

After the reports, Gunn also claimed that Gadot was not “booted” from her Wonder Woman role.

The director responded to a follower on a post in which he accused the director of “boot[ing] Cavill and Gadot (especially after they’d announced their return) doesn’t inspire confidence”.

Gunn responded: “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman 1984' (Warner Bros)

In December last year, Patty Jenkins also shared a lengthy statement commenting on reports that her third Wonder Woman film had been iced by new DC bosses.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins posted on Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.

She also paid tribute to Gadot, writing: “Gal… Gal Gadot. Where do I even begin? Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister. There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is.

“She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me.”

Among the above changes at the DC Universe, Henry Cavill would no longer be continuing as Superman, and Black Adam 2 has been cancelled.