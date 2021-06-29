Andra Day responds to Brad Pitt dating reports

Andra Day has shut down reports she is dating Brad Pitt, after it was rumoured the pair had exchanged numbers at the Oscars.

The singer and actor said she has “never met” Pitt, telling Entertainment Tonight: “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other.”

She added that the story came out of “thin air” and said her sister first alerted her to the report in The Mirror in May that she and Pitt had swapped numbers.

“My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’”

Day added she is a fan of Pitt’s work. “He’s great,” she said. “Super talented, wonderful.”

Pitt presented the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2021 Oscars. Day was nominated at this year’s show for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, but was pipped to the post by Nomadland star Frances McDormand.

Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Though their divorce was finalised in 2019, they continue to be locked in a custody battle for their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.