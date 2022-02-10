Andrew Garfield has revealed that he received “sweet texts” from Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire after his Oscar nod.

On Tuesday (8 February), the 38-year-old actor was nominated for the Best Actor in Leading Role for his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, tick...BOOM!

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, when the host asked Garfield whether he had heard from his fellow Spider-Man actors about his nomination, he said: “Yeah! I have.”

“I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet,” he said. “The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.”

Garfield, Holland, and Maguire featured in Marvel’s latest web-slinger film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The excitement surrounding No Way Home was huge with many fans speculating that the film would see Garfield and Maguire (both of whom played previous interactions of the superhero) appear alongside Holland thanks to the MCU’s multiverse.

Andrew Garfield in Tick, tick...BOOM! (AP)

The film’s cast, however, repeatedly denied the rumours and managed to keep the storyline secret until No Way Home was released and the speculation was confirmed.

Not long after its release, the film became the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021.

Within two weeks of its release, the film earned over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic.

In a new interview with The Independent, Garfield admitted that he is “a little bit bored” now that his Spider-Man: No Way Home role has been revealed.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It was much more fun keeping it a secret, to be honest. It gave me something to do,” he said.

“It’s much more fun keeping it a game. When the game’s over, you kind of get a little bit... bored. When’s the next game gonna start?”

The actor said that he has “the worst poker face”, admitting that he almost gave the game away during appearances on chat shows including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Garfield previously played Peter Parker opposite Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.