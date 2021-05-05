Andrew Garfield says he won’t be returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield says he has not been contacted about returning as the web-slinging star of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

When Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast asked the 37-year-old actor whether questions about Spider-Man would ruin a surprise, the actor responded by saying: “There isn’t anything to ruin, bro!”

He added: “There’s nothing to ruin! It’s so crazy.

“Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me,” he said. “Because it’s like... because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it’s like people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like, ‘Guys...

“I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, I recommend that you chill. I can’t speak for anything else apart from myself, they might be doing something. But I ain’t got a call.” he said.

“I don’t want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me and say like, ‘Hey, people want this.’ Maybe they’re doing a market research thing!” he said.

Horowitz wrote on Twitter: “Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say.”

There have previously been rumours circulating on the web speculating that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear as their previous renditions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, those involved with the film, including Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland, have repeatedly denied the rumours.

Garfield played Peter Parker in 2012’s The Amazing Spiderman and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Since leaving Spider-Man behind, Garfield has received an Oscar nomination for the war and drama film Hacksaw Ridge and worked with American film director Martin Scorsese on Silence, among other projects.

As for Spiderman: No Way Home, Marvel hasn’t released any footage so far.

The film is said to release on 17 December 2021.