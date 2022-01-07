Andrew Garfield has revealed he improvised one of the best moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor was long rumoured to have filmed an appearance for the blockbuster, which saw the re-introduction of old Spider-Man characters thanks to the Multiverse.

Garfield continually batted away the speculation; however, fans were delighted to see the former web-slinger show up alongside Tobey Maguire’s version of the character.

The actor discussed his appearance for the first time during an interview with Variety, in which he casually said that he was behind what is easily the film’s most touching lines.

It occurs near the end of the film, when all three Spider-Men, including Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, team up to take down the film’s many villains. The moment in question sees Garfield’s version tell his other two “brothers” that he loves them.

“We would have deeper conversations and talk about our experiences with the character,” Garfield said, adding: “And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including Spider-Verse.

“It was a revelatory experience for her, realising how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound.”

He then said: “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Andrew Garfield took responsibility for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s sweetest line (Getty Images)

Fans have been reacting to this revelation on social media, with many praising the actor for the line.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the second most successful Marvel film to date since its release in December. The only film ahead of it is Avengers: Endgame, which is the most successful film of all time.