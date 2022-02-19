Graham Norton Show viewers have been left “floored” by Andrew Garfield’s Strictly pledge in the latest episode.

The actor, who is Oscar nominated for his role of Jonathan Larson in tick, tick... BOOM!, appeared on the BBC chat show on Friday (18 February) alongside Strictly professional Johannes Radebes.

When Norton asked Garfield if he’d ever been asked to participate in the dancing competition, the actor replied: “It’s hard to confess this. I would love to do Strictly; it’s on the bucket list.”

He then told Radebes: “If I win the Oscar, then I’ll come and do it.”

The crowd cheered, with fellow guest Dawn French quipping: “You’re saying that as if Johannes can make that happen.”

“Whoever needs to make Andrew Garfield going on Strictly Come Dancing and having him dance with Johannes after winning the Oscar, DO IT,” one viewer wrote in response to his claim.

Andrew Garfield on ‘The Graham Norton Show' (BBC iPlayer)

Another added: “Andrew Garfield saying he’ll go on Strictly if he wins the Oscar … please god you know what to do,” while several others said they were “floored” by the revelation.

Find more reactions below.

Sadly, Garfield is not the favourite to win the Oscar; Will Smith is tipped to win for his role in King Richard.

The Oscars are set to take place on 26 March.