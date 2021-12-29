Andrew Garfield has claimed that hisTick, Tick... Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda “threw a shoe” at him the first time he sang for him.

The actor opened up about working with the first-time filmmaker in a recent roundtable interview – alongside Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jared Leto – with the Los Angeles Times.

Garfield said that Miranda’s “stunningly infectious and beautiful” self-belief rubbed off on him, particularly after he admitted he had never sung before being cast as the late American composer Jonathan Larson in the film.

“I remember the first time I sang in front of him, he threw a shoe at me... in a nice way,” Garfield said.

In November, Miranda toldThe Hindu that the gesture was meant as praise.

“It’s just choir!” Miranda explained. “When someone has a killer solo, you take off your shoe, chuck it and go ‘damn it, that’s amazing!’ It started with In the Heights [Miranda’s 2005 musical], and that’s what I do when I run out of words to express myself.”

While promoting the film in October, Garfield said that the shoe-throwing incident occurred while he was rehearsing the song “30/90” with his director. “We did one phrase, and his shoe came flying across my face,” Garfield began, adding, “It felt loving.”

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!' (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Confirming that Garfield could indeed sing, Miranda told the actor: “Whoever gave you the idea that there are certain things that you couldn’t do, I would like to sit them down and have a stern word with them.”

After Garfield’s singing voice was revealed in the first teaser of Tick, Tick... Boom!, fans praised the actor on social media.

One user compared the feeling of listening to Garfield sing to a “wonderful dream”.