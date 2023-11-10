Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Irish actor Andrew Scott has revealed that people in the entertainment industry encouraged him to keep his sexuality quiet.

Scott, 47, came out publically as gay in a 2013 interview with The Independent.

Speaking to British GQ ahead of the publication’s Men of the Year event next week, Scott said: “I was encouraged, by people in the industry who I really admired and who had my best interests at heart, to keep that (to myself).

“I understand why they gave that advice, but I’m also glad that I eventually ignored it.”

Scott grew up in Ireland where homosexuality was illegal until he turned 16, making him “fearful” of his sexuality and wanting to ignore that side of himself.

He told British GQ: “What’s difficult sometimes for gay people is that you don’t get to experience this sort of adolescence where you go, ‘Oh, my God, I like that person, do they like me back?”’

Scott next stars in Andrew Haigh’s gay romance All of Us Strangers alongside Normal People star Paul Mescal.

‘All of Us Strangers’ (parisatag.com)

During a recent Q&A, Haigh said that Scott and Mescal, 27, were “really into each other” during a day out together.

“I could tell they were really into each other because they completely ignored me most of the day,” he said.

“They were just talking and putting their arms around each other. You could tell they really liked each other,” he added. “And they’re still really good friends now.”

Scott told GQ that he found All Of Us Strangers freeing as it was his chance to revisit and address his childhood.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He said: “I think that’s maybe why this (film) feels so gratifying and cathartic.

“Because I did have to bring so much of my own pain into it.”

The film explores the complexities of grief as Adam is drawn back to his childhood home, where he discovers that his parents appear to be living just as they were 30 years before the day they died, when he was just a child.

"Mercifully, these days people don't see being gay as a character flaw. But nor is it a virtue, like kindness. Or a talent, like playing the banjo. It's just a fact. Of course, it's part of my make-up, but I don't want to trade on it,” Scott told The Independent in 2013.

Scott covers a special issue of British GQ and will be toasted at the annual Men of the Year event in association with Boss, taking place in London on 15 November.

The December/January issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands from 28 November.

Additional reporting from the Press Association