Angelina Jolie still sends Christmas presents to son of ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton’s son, Harry, has revealed that his former stepmother Angelina Jolie still sends him presents for Christmas every year.

Jolie and Thornton were married between 2000 and 2003. At the time, Thornton was the father of three children. He had one daughter from his first marriage with Melissa Lee Gatlin and two sons, Harry and William, from his marriage to Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak.

Thornton and Jolie’s marriage became known for the couple’s eccentric displays of affection, which included wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.

“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry 27, told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”

Speaking about his relationship with Jolie, Harry said: “She was so cool. She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip.”

He added: “She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun.”

Harry is now appearing on the US TV show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which follows eight celebrity kids as they trade in their glamorous lifestyles for hard work on a ranch.