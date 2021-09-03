Angelina Jolie has said she feared for the safety of her family during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked whether she feared for her children during the relationship, to which she replied: “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

Jolie admitted she could not talk in depth about her experiences with Pitt due to an ongoing legal situation but confirmed that she was referencing the domestic abuse allegations she made against her ex-husband.

She went on to call her custody battle with Pitt “horrific” and alleged that he had been “verbally abuse and physical” with their adopted son, Maddox, during a flight on their private plane.

She added: “It doesn’t start with the violation [the plane incident]. It’s so much more complicated than that.” Jolie also said that Maddox had been “denied a voice in court” due to the US not being signed up to United Nations convention on the rights of the child (UNCRC).

Jolie said she did not make the decision to divorce Pitt lightly: “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

Pitt has admitted to having an alcohol addiction and that he yelled at one of his children but denies ever being physically abusive. He was cleared of any wrongdoing over the private plane incident.

Jolie admitted she had been “broken” by her recent divorce and experiences but wanted her family to move forward: “All of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

(Getty Images)

Jolie and Pitt first became a couple in 2005 but did not marry until 2014. They divorced in 2019. They have six children, three of whom are adopted.