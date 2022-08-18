Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after FBI documents were obtained by some publications.

According to the documents, Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.

The records obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September, 2016.

In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened their six children, who ranged from 8 years old to 15 at the time.

She said Pitt lunged at one of the children after they called him a “prick” at which point she held him back “in a choke hold”.

The Lara Croft actor also claimed that Pitt consumed multiple alcoholic beverages during the flight and “poured beer on [Jolie] and the blanket she was under.” When the plane landed, she said it had sustained $25,000 worth of damage from spilt red wine.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (PA Archive)

Jolie reportedly told Pitt that she was taking their children to a hotel to get some sleep at which point Pitt yelled at her: “You’re not taking my f***ing kids.”

No charges were filed following an investigation into the incident “due to several factors”, Rolling Stone reported.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

In 2016, Pitt denied allegations he was abusive towards one of his children on the private jet.

Jolie filed for divorce on 19 September and listed the date of separation in her divorce filings as 15 September, the day after the jet incident.

Since then, they have been involved in many court cases, including in a custody case involving their six children, three of whom are adopted.