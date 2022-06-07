Angelina Jolie ‘sought to harm’ Brad Pitt by selling vineyard stake to oligarch

Documents claim Jolie ‘contributed nothing’ but ‘benefited from Miravel’s success’

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 07 June 2022 05:52
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine's medical institute

Angelina Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on her former husband Brad Pitt by selling her stake in their co-owned vineyard to a Russian oligarch, new legal documents have claimed.

The sale allegedly helped launch a “hostile” takeover of the wine business that the actor had “carefully built” and forced him into partnership with “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions”.

The former Hollywood power couple purchased a controlling interest in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France, in 2008.

Lawyers on behalf of the Fight Club star said under his stewardship, the business had grown into a “multimillion-dollar international success story” though Jolie had “contributed nothing”.

According to the lawsuit, Jolie sold her stake to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, without Pitt’s knowledge.

Recommended

The former Hollywood power couple purchased a controlling interest in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France, in 2008 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

“Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” documents filed last week and obtained by the PA news agency said.

“Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the documents said.

The Miraval estate is located in the village of Correns in south-eastern France, and was bought by the couple for around 25 million euros (£20,875,500).

According to the legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, Pitt contributed 60 per cent to the purchase price, with Jolie paying the remaining 40 per cent.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Lawyers also said the wine business at the property continues to flourish and “though she benefited from Miraval’s success, Jolie had no involvement in these efforts”.

She filed for divorce in 2016.

Recommended

Jolie reportedly informed Pitt of her decision to sell to Shefler in January 2021, saying she had reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart”.

Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in