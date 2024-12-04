Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angelina Jolie has said she hopes no one ever makes a biopic about her life.

The actor has herself starred in several biopics. She played supermodel Gia Carangi in 1998’s Gia and journalist Mariane Pearl in 2007’s A Mighty Heart, and plays opera singer Maria Callas in the forthcoming film Maria.

But she does not want one made about her. “That gets the most insane question award,” Jolie told The Sunday Times. “When you are a public person and you are playing [someone else], you are conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful [with Maria]. Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”

The Oscar winner, 49, stars in Pablo Larraín’s biopic about the final days of Callas, the famed American-born Greek opera singer, before her fatal 1977 heart attack.

Jolie also spoke about the extensive training that she went through to properly portray Callas, describing the lessons as therapy.

“It was the therapy I didn’t realise I needed,” she said.

“Singing opera requires you to be as emotionally open as you possibly can be — it’s not like singing in the car. It’s cathartic. I have never pushed myself or opened myself up in that way, that was daunting.”

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie with director Pablo Larraín on the set of Maria ( Netflix )

Jolie has earlier opened up about the emotional release she felt while practising her singing for the film.

“I walked into the room with the piano, and somebody said, ‘Ok, let’s see where you are at.’ And I got really emotional. I took a big deep breath, and I let out a sound, and I started crying,” she told Variety.

“I think we all don’t realise how much we hold inside our bodies, and how much we carry and how much that affects our sound and our voice and our ability to make sound.

“I have been holding a lot for a long time, and that beginning and that sound, and then when that sound would eventually come, it was the best therapy I’ve ever had.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Honestly, I think I would tell a lot of people before you try therapy and spend too much time there, go to singing class.”

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in ‘Maria’ ( Netflix )

After the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this summer, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey praised Jolie’s performance, calling it “career-defining”.

“[It’s] one of Jolie’s very best performances,” she said in her four-star review.

Maria will be out in theaters on 27 November. It will be available to stream on Netflix in the US from 11 December and in the UK from 10 January 2025.