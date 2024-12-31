Star Wars actor Angus MacInnes dies at 77

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angus MacInnes, who played Gold Leader in Star Wars: A New Hope, has died. He was 77.

The Canadian actor had a prolific film career that also included roles in Hellboy, Judge Dredd and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

His death was announced in a statement on Facebook by his family, who wrote: “Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love.”

His career “spanned decades, with unforgettable roles in films such as Star Wars: A New Hope (as Gold Leader, Jon ‘Dutch’ Vander), Witness, Judge Dredd, Captain Phillips, and many others,” the statement added.

“His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.”

For Angus, “the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart,” his family said. “He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.”

Angus MacInnes as Gold Leader alongside Carrie Fisher in a scene from ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' ( Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox )

Angus was “more than an actor - he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him,” the statement concluded. “He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world - his family thank you all.”

MacInnes was born in Windsor, Ontario in Canada on October 27, 1947.

He made his film debut in 1975’s Rollerball, the dystopian sports filming starring James Caan. MacInnes had an uncredited role guarding Caan’s character.

He made just his second film appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, playing Vander, a Y-wing pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

For the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, archive footage of MacInnes was used to allow him to reprise his role in the prequel story. He also recorded new lines for the film, such as: “Keep it tight and watch out for those towers.”

His physique and imposing presence often earned him roles as guards and police officers. In 2013’s Captain Phillips, he played a member of Tom Hanks’s crew aboard the ship the Maersk Alabama.

Along with his film career, MacInnes also made several appearances on television including in the Rik Mayall sitcom The New Stateman and in the History Channel drama Vikings.