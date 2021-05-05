Anna Faris has said she “ignored the warning signs” in her relationship with Chris Pratt.

The actor was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy star from 2009 to 2018, with the pair announcing they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017.

They first met while playing a couple in the comedy film Take Me Home Tonight, which was released in 2011.

Now, opening up about her break-up to both Pratt and previous husband Ben Indra, in an episode of her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” on Monday (3 May), the actor said: “At some point, I realised there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have.”

She told guest Rachel Bilson: “In hindsight, I feel like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.”

Faris, who appears in the sitcom Mom, said she struggled to open up to friends about problems she was having while married to Marvel star Pratt.

“I never talked about any issues,” she said. “With Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

She suggested she went through with the marriage because “everyone [was] expecting it”.

Anna Faris was married to Chris Pratt (Getty Images for Disney)

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did, which was like, ‘well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it’,” Faris said.

Faris and Pratt, whose divorce was finalised in 2018, share an eight-year-old son named Jack.

She is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.