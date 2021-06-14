Anna Paquin has recalled feeling sorry for Hugh Jackman as she watched her co-star being “put through the wringer” for X-Men.

Paquin starred as Rogue opposite Jackman’s Wolverine in the 2000 Marvel film.

The Academy Award-winner opened up about their friendship during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

“Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him and he’s just wonderful,” she said. “He is still a lovely, gracious human being.”

Paquin, however, said that their friendship made it difficult to watch Jackman being physically brutalised throughout production.

“He got put through the wringer on that first one and never ever complained,” she said.

“It’s minus 40 [degrees] and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person.”

The True Blood star also recalled how she once had to help Jackman with his character’s famous cigar prop.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (20th Century Fox)

“I did have to pick cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without causing personal damage,” said the 38-year-old.

Jackman’s portrayal of the tortured antihero in X-Men led to the actor’s long tenure as Wolverine.

The 52-year-old made his final outing as the character in 2017 film Logan.

Back in 2005, the actor told MTV News that he thought Tom Hardy would be a good option to take over the coveted role.