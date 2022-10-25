Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway has entered the debate regarding the villain of her 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada.

Since its release, fans have long disagreed about which character they felt was the true villain of the drama-comedy film.

Many have argued that Miranda Priestly, Andy’s (Hathaway) ice-cold magazine editor boss played by Meryl Streep, was the classic bad guy.

While others have disagreed and claimed Andy’s chef boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) was the underdog antagonist.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hathaway addressed where she stands on the matter.

When asked by a fan whether she agreed with Nate being the villain, the Oscar-winning actor responded: “No, I’m sorry, I don’t. I think that they were both very young and figuring things out.

“He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my twenties and I hopefully grew out of it.”

She continued: “I think that that’s what we all do, and I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my twenties, certainly. So, I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually.”

Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier (Getty Images)

In the movie, Hathaway’s character faces a tough decision between a future career in journalism and her unsupportive boyfriend.

Although she chooses the former, Grenier admitted in an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly that it initially “hadn’t occurred to” him why so many people hated his character.

“I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak,” he said.

“All those memes that came out were shocking to me. It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved. It was all about him; he wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.”