Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anne Hathaway weighs in on The Devil Wears Prada debate: ‘I don’t hold Nate as a villain’

Since the film’s 2006 debut, fans have argued over which character was the film’s true villain

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 25 October 2022 20:50
Comments
Anne Hathaway responds to her Devil Wears Prada outfit at New York Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway has entered the debate regarding the villain of her 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada.

Since its release, fans have long disagreed about which character they felt was the true villain of the drama-comedy film.

Many have argued that Miranda Priestly, Andy’s (Hathaway) ice-cold magazine editor boss played by Meryl Streep, was the classic bad guy.

While others have disagreed and claimed Andy’s chef boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) was the underdog antagonist.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hathaway addressed where she stands on the matter.

Recommended

When asked by a fan whether she agreed with Nate being the villain, the Oscar-winning actor responded: “No, I’m sorry, I don’t. I think that they were both very young and figuring things out.

“He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my twenties and I hopefully grew out of it.”

She continued: “I think that that’s what we all do, and I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my twenties, certainly. So, I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually.”

Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier

(Getty Images)

In the movie, Hathaway’s character faces a tough decision between a future career in journalism and her unsupportive boyfriend.

Although she chooses the former, Grenier admitted in an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly that it initially “hadn’t occurred to” him why so many people hated his character.

Recommended

“I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak,” he said.

“All those memes that came out were shocking to me. It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved. It was all about him; he wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in