Anne Hathaway has praised Zoë Kravitz for her performance as Catwoman in The Batman, which comes 10 years after Hathaway played the role.

Hathaway made her debut as the character in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight in 2012. Catwoman has been played by a number of different actors, with Kravitz being the latest.

In a recent interview promoting her new Apple TV+ show, WeCrashed, Hathaway commended Kravitz for her iteration of the iconic character.

“I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theatre,” she told ET.

Hathaway admitted that she hadn’t seen the film quite yet, as she has been busy with press and filming for her latest project.

“I am so happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that,” she said.

Hathaway currently stars alongside Jared Leto as real-life couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed.

The limited series follows the couple’s relationship alongside the success and downfall of their global co-working brand, WeWork.

