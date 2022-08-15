Jump to content
Anne Heche death: Woman who owns house actor crashed into shares ‘devastated’ response

Lynne Mishele’s house was ‘completely burned’ in crash

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 15 August 2022 07:35
Comments
Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor

The woman whose house Anne Heche crashed into has responded to news of the actor’s death.

It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.

Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).

Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into a house in Mar Vista, Los Angeles.

The house, which was “completely burned” in the crash, belonged to Lynne Mishele, who says she was “extremely fortunate” to escape unscathed with her pets. A GoFundMe donation page was set up by Mishele’s neighbours after it was revealed she had lost a lifetime of possessions in the fire.

Mishele has issued a response following news of Heche’s death.

She said: “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them.

“This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.”

Heche’s family said in a statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

Anne Heche has died, her family have announced

(Getty Images)

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche was best known for her roles in films Volcano and Six Days, Seven Night, US series Another World, and her performance in a Broadway production of Proof.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24/7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HEL

