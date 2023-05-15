Anne Heche laid to rest in Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Heche was laid to rest on Sunday (14 May) – Mother’s Day in the United States – nine months after her death aged 53.

The Six Days Seven Nights star died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last August.

The actor’s cremated remains were placed in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Cathedral Mausoleum alongside late stars like Barbara La Marr, Peter Lorre, Mickey Rooney and Rudolph Valentino.

“She loved everyone so passionately and deeply,” a representative for Heche shared in a statement from her family.

“Her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honour their mother.”

The decision to bury Heche at the famous Hollywood cemetery was announced by her two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, last year.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the pair said in a statement.

Anne Heche (2021 Invision)

“We are convinced our Mum would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events.

“She was our Mum, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

The actor was pronounced brain-dead a week after she crashed her Mini Cooper into the LA home, which sparked a huge blaze, leaving her hospitalised in a coma.

She was “peacefully taken off life support” on 14 August, nine days after the accident.

The Emmy-winning actor rose to stardom in the 1990s and appeared in movies such as Donnie Brasco (1997) and Return to Paradise (1998).